TANCET 2024 Hall Tickets: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) examination hall tickets have been released on the website, tancet.annauniv.edu, on Wednesday, February 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hall ticket or the admit card for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) PG 2024 will also be released today.

The application window for both TANCET and CEETA PG examinations closed on February 15. The deadline for the application was extended twice. First set for February 7, the deadline was extended to February 12 and then to February 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TANCET is conducted by Anna University for the admission of PG Business (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses. The CEETA PG is specifically for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

Entrance exam date and time The TANCET is scheduled for March 9, 2024. This competitive exam will be held in two shifts. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and the MBA entrance exam will begin at 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Anna University will take the CEETA PG 2024 exam in a single shift, from 10 am to 12 pm, on March 10, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the steps to download TANCET/CEETA PG 2024 hall ticket Visit the tancet.annauniv.edu website.

Click on the hall ticket download link for TANCET and CEETA PG.

Enter the given login credentials and submit the form.

Download and save the generated hall ticket. Editing the entrance application The TANCET website has displayed a note on its website for the students who want to make "minor corrections" to their application form. Please bear in mind, that there would be no chance of modification in the TANCET/CEETA PG application once the hall ticket has been downloaded.

Candidates can submit the modifications to their application by submitting evidence to tanceeta@gmail.com.

"It is observed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, Nativity) Hence, the students are informed to utilise the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com. Once the Hall Ticket is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data," the message on the website said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

