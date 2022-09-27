Teacher, staff shortages reported by about half of schools, survey finds3 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Education Department report says nearly half of principals sought teachers and 60% were short other workers
More than half of principals said their schools were understaffed at the start of the current school year, according to a survey published Tuesday in the Education Department’s first national examination of the school staffing problem since the pandemic began.