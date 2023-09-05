Teachers day 2023: Over 130 colleges in Punjab to observe 'Black Day' today2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
136 Punjab colleges to observe Teachers Day as 'Black Day', protesting against government's failure to address their issues.
As many as 136 colleges will protest in Punjab, observing Teachers Day as 'Black Day', according to a report by the Indian Express. The teachers have alleged that the Punjab government has failed to look into their problems that's why have decided to hold a protest for two hours on 5 September, Tuesday.