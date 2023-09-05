comScore
Teachers day 2023: Over 130 colleges in Punjab to observe 'Black Day' today
Back

As many as 136 colleges will protest in Punjab, observing Teachers Day as 'Black Day', according to a report by the Indian Express. The teachers have alleged that the Punjab government has failed to look into their problems that's why have decided to hold a protest for two hours on 5 September, Tuesday.

Citing a press release, the IE report said that the college professors mentioned that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission after a delay of six years. And, on 29 September 2022, the Punjab cabinet issued a notification in this regard while CM Mann had announced that from 1 October 2022 salaries would be paid according to this new scale. To date things have remained only on paper, teachers said.

The college professors have asked Mann to ask the Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains to check on the ground reality as to why he was not following the CM's orders.

As per the IE report, the professors said they have worked for 21,600 scale and facing mental problems, and the government has reduced the grant from 95% to 75% for the aided colleges which has led to several problems in colleges.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister, said the statement.

50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.

Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
