Teachers day 2023: Over 130 colleges in Punjab to observe 'Black Day' today

As many as 136 colleges will protest in Punjab, observing Teachers Day as 'Black Day', according to a report by the Indian Express. The teachers have alleged that the Punjab government has failed to look into their problems that's why have decided to hold a protest for two hours on 5 September, Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing a press release, the IE report said that the college professors mentioned that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission after a delay of six years. And, on 29 September 2022, the Punjab cabinet issued a notification in this regard while CM Mann had announced that from 1 October 2022 salaries would be paid according to this new scale. To date things have remained only on paper, teachers said.

The college professors have asked Mann to ask the Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains to check on the ground reality as to why he was not following the CM's orders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the IE report, the professors said they have worked for ₹21,600 scale and facing mental problems, and the government has reduced the grant from 95% to 75% for the aided colleges which has led to several problems in colleges.

