HYDERABAD : The Telangana government today decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (12th standard) public examinations this year in view of the prevailing void-19 pandemic.

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said the results for the Intermediate second year students would be announced after preparing the modalities.

She said a committee has been appointed on the issue. About 4,56,000 students are in Intermediate second year, she said. If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved, the Minister said.

The State government had earlier cancelled 10th standard and Intermediate first year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.

Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,96,813, while the toll rose to 3,426 with 17 more deaths.

Khammam district accounted for the most number of cases with 180, followed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (179) and Nalgonda (145), a state government bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 1,801 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,69,086.

The number of active cases was 24,301.

The bulletin said 1,29,896 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,62,57,268.

The samples tested per million population were 4,36,788.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.57 per cent and 95.35 per cent, respectively.

