The Telangana government today decided to hold from 1 July online classes for students from KG to PG in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed that online classes be conducted for students in view of Covid- 19, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said.

Accordingly, it was decided to conduct the classes for students from the primary to the postgraduate level, she told reporters.

The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1. She urged the management of private schools to collect only month-wise tuition fees as per a government order issued earlier.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Monday. A total of 993 infections during the day took the tally to over 6.21 lakh while the death toll stood at 3,644 with nine casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 124 followed by Nalgonda (78) and Suryapet (72) districts, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases was13,869. The total number of cases in the State stood at6,21,606, while with1,417people being cured, the total recoveries were at6,04,093. Over 1.12 lakh samples were tested today.

Cumulatively, over 1.84 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per 10 lakh population were over 4.95 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58% while it was 1.3% at the national level.

The recovery rate was 97.18% in the state against 96.76% in the country.

