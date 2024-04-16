Active Stocks
Telangana State Board's inter results 2024 to be announced soon: Here's how to check

Livemint

Manabadi TSBIE inter results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the results soon

Manabadi TSBIE inter results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the results soon
Manabadi TSBIE inter results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the results soon (Pexels)

Manabadi TSBIE inter results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the results for the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate examinations of 2024 by April 20, according to media reports.

Despite widespread anticipation, board officials have not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement of the TS Inter results 2024.

The TS Inter Result 2024 will be announced in a formal press conference. Afterward, students can check their results online.

To see the TS Inter 2024 results, students need to go to the official website. There, they will find a special link. By entering their hall ticket number, students can download their marks memo for TS Inter 2024. 

The Telangana Board conducted the TS Inter 1st Year Exams from February 28 to March 18. The TS Inter 2nd Year Exams took place from February 29 to March 19. Both class results will be declared together. After they're announced, students can check the TSBIE Intermediate Result 2024 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Manabadi TSBIE inter results 2024: How to check marks

Students can use the steps outlined here to download the TS Inter 2024 marks memo.

  • Go to TS Inter official website (tsbie.cgg.gov.in)
  • Click on TSBIE 2024 result
  • Select Year and enter your hall ticket number
  • The marks will be visible
  • Download the marks memo for the record

Published: 16 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST
