Telangana Government plans to conduct a TET before DSC exam to fill 11,062 teacher posts. Notification issued on February 29.

The state government responded positively to the requests from the candidates to conduct the TET once again as the teachers' eligibility exam is mandatory to appear for the DSC exam.

“The Commissioner of School Education has been asked to conduct the TET at the earliest. The government’s fresh decision brought a big relief to more than three lakh candidates," Telangana CMO said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

