Business News/ Education / News/  TG TET hall tickets 2024 likely today! Check steps to download from tstet2024.aptonline.in

TG TET hall tickets 2024 likely today! Check steps to download from tstet2024.aptonline.in

Livemint

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 hall tickets will be available on December 26. Exams are scheduled from January 2 to January 20, 2025. Candidates can download admit cards from official websites.

The School Education Department will conduct the exams between January 2 and January 20, 2025. (Representative Image)

The hall tickets for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 will be released today, December 26. The School Education Department will conduct the exams between January 2 and January 20, 2025.

Official websites

Candidates can download the TGTET admit cards from the official websites: schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

How to Download TG TET Hall Tickets 2024:

Step 1: Visit one of the following websites –

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/

Step 2: Click on "Download TET Hall Tickets(II) 2024."

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and registration details.

Step 4: Click Submit to download your hall ticket.

Step 5: Print your hall ticket for exam entry.

Who can apply for the TG TET exam?

To apply and appear for the TG TET exam, candidates must have a DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or an equivalent qualification. Candidates who are pursuing the final year of these courses, provided they meet the required percentage of marks, are also eligible to apply.

TG TET Examination Structure:

Paper-1: For candidates seeking teaching positions in classes 1 to 5.

Paper-2: For candidates aiming for teaching positions in classes 6 to 8.

(This is a developing story)

