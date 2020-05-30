MUMBAI : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, asked the universities and technical institutes in the state to consider new technology-driven methods to conduct exams of students in the state in the wake of the lockdown caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Many smart students in Maharashtra are worried that exams could not be held on time since all colleges and educational institutes are closed due to the lockdown.

“Let's take the exam taking care that no student will be affected," said Thackeray following a meeting with the minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant, minister of State Prajakt Tanpure, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Secretary of the Department Saurabh Vijay, Director of the Directorate of Technical Education Dr. Abhay Wagh and others.

Thackeray asked the ministers and universities to look into various options, including the average marks or grades system and giving students various options to take examinations for obtaining marks / grades required for their employment or higher education or further admission.

“No student should be infected by the virus. University exams should be taken with this in mind. For this, the worries in the minds of students and parents should be eliminated by fixing the exact examination methods and schedule," said Thackeray, adding that the state authorities should also look into the legal issues regarding the provision of average marks or grades from all the sessions of the year to arrive at the student’s marks /grades for the final year.

Taking advantage of the Corona virus crisis, the Chief Minister appealed to all the people in the field of education to make efforts to improve the quality of primary and higher education in Maharashtra and to eliminate regional disparities in it.

Thackeray said, "Everything has moved forward because of the Corona crisis. Even the financial year has moved on. Therefore, various proposals are being prepared as to when to start the next academic year. But now the issue of ending the uncertainty about the exams will have to be dealt with as a matter of priority. Planning will have to be done in the minds of students and parents in the state to allay the fears of exam uncertainty. It is becoming clear that the exam is not possible in July."

The situation in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad is constantly changing, said Thackeray.

“It’s time to match the new equation. Many smart students are worried that exams could not be held on time," said Thackeray.

The Chief Minister directed the state authorities to conduct research on the overall education system in Saturday’s meeting.

Accordingly, Thackeray asked the authorities to examine the way education is conducted abroad, especially how it is taught in universities.

“As much as health facilities need to be prioritized, education also needs to be seen as a necessity. There should be equality in the quality of education everywhere in Maharashtra. Emphasis needs to be placed on how to facilitate learning. There should be no injustice as a good student from rural area could not study in places like Mumbai and Pune due to the situation. Such an arrangement should be made," said Thackeray.

With 62,228 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country by the covid-19 pandemic. On Friday, 2,682 new covid-19 cases were detected in the state. The state has recorded a mortality rate of 3.37% due to covid-19 infection so far.

“Such crises may continue. With that in mind, education, industry, and offices should be developed in such a way that they can continue. You must have full facilities. For this, it is necessary to consider whether better connectivity can be put in place. Education is essential for life. Your children need to keep learning. Efforts should be made in that direction," said Thackeray.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that options like e-learning, digital class rooms should also be considered for this.

Samantha informed the ministers in the meeting that ongoing efforts and planning are on to conduct the examination on time. He said meetings have been held with vice-chancellors of various universities in the state.

Additionally, in the meeting Tanpure said, “We are in constant touch with students and parents. There are similar attempts to be tested. But even in this, planning has to be done by taking care of the health of the students. It is also possible to consider the options adopted by other reputed organizations."

Mehta agreed with Tanpure and said that universities will now have to do research, develop digital teaching, and online teaching methods to shape the nature of classroom teaching.

Vice-Chancellors of various universities and secretary of the Department of Higher and Technical Education Saurabh Vijay, vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai Dr. Suhas Pednekar were also present in the meeting.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via