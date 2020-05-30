Thackeray said, "Everything has moved forward because of the Corona crisis. Even the financial year has moved on. Therefore, various proposals are being prepared as to when to start the next academic year. But now the issue of ending the uncertainty about the exams will have to be dealt with as a matter of priority. Planning will have to be done in the minds of students and parents in the state to allay the fears of exam uncertainty. It is becoming clear that the exam is not possible in July."