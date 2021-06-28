How covid changed India's higher education

Since the mid-2000s, as India’s job market tightened and the middle-class aspiration continued to soar, millions of young people flooded into colleges and technical universities in an effort to improve their prospects. The higher education enrolment rate for 18-23-year-olds shot up from 12.39% in 2006 to 27.1% by 2019, and it continues to rise rapidly. Yet, access to quality education has been limited. A massive ramp up in remote learning and closer tie-ups with eventual employers has remained in the realm of discussion, with very few scalable solutions. The pandemic, however, has changed the equation in just a few months. Demand for education is booming in India, with the overall education market size set to hit $225 billion by FY25, of which the higher education market will comprise $35 billion, according to the Union commerce ministry. As the expansion gets underway, hybrid and new forms of learning are likely to play a key role. India is already home to one of the largest higher education systems in the world with over 1,000 universities and 50,000 colleges and institutions. These, together, cater to nearly 39 million students.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}