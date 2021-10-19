The decline of the budget school

“I lost my job twice in the past 18 months. And when I joined a school in September 2020, they offered me 50% of my previous salary," said a teacher in Rewari, Haryana, who requested anonymity since he is not authorized to speak to the press. “School promoters exploited the teaching staff like never before. Low-cost schools sacked teachers saying that they are not able to collect fees… the workload doubled. The teacher-student ratio is no more a consideration in the realm of digital education," the teacher cited above added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}