The ESG agenda in Indian b-schools

So, what are the B-schools teaching? There are many approaches. IIM Indore has a course curriculum, of course. But it also exposes students to sustainable development goals (SDG), rural life, and sustainable practices at the campus—the school uses renewables to meet part of its energy needs. While at least 10% of the energy demand is now met through solar power at IIM Indore, at XLRI, Jamshedpur, nearly 30% of the energy requirements are currently met from solar power and a biogas plant. XLRI aims to become carbon neutral over next three to five years. The newly operational BITS School of Management has set a target to become a “zero carbon footprint campus" when its permanent campus in Mumbai is ready in the next two to three years.

