The key reforms under  India’s  new education policy

The board examinations at Class 10 and 12 levels will continue but they will become ‘low stake’ exams. They may be conducted more than once a year and students may get to choose the best of two attempts. Boards may further develop viable models such as annual or semester, or modular exams. It may have a question pattern that includes both objective and prescriptive type questions. “Board exams will be made easier, as they will test core competencies rather than months of coaching/memorization," the new policy says. The NCERT along with its state counterpart and a specialized national assessment centre, will notify the guidelines.