The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that there may be difficulties in conducting the Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations with the ongoing covid-19 Pandemic.

As per the latest data, there have been a total of 6, 04,641 Covid-19 cases in the country out of which 2, 26,947 are currently active. More than 9 million samples have so far been tested for coronavirus.

The Court has fixed the date of 10th July to hear the matter next.

Also on Thursday Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today said that the HRD Ministry has formed a review panel to discuss the conduct of entrance examination National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the wake of covid-19 crisis in the country.

NEET is a medical entrance exam which was to be conducted on July 26 while JEE an engineering entrance exam was to be conducted from 18-23 July.

‘Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow,’ said minister in a tweet.

