Special cut-off lists were released by Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Aryabhatta College on Monday for candidates who could not take admission in the three lists released so far. Delhi University has released three cut-off lists and over 60,000 students have secured admissions.

The consolidated special cut-off list, that will be released later in the day, is only for those candidates who could not apply under the three lists for various reasons. However, students do not have the provision of cancelling their admission and taking admission in another course or college of their choice under this list. Such choices were available in the second and third lists.

The special cut-off is the last declared cut-off for a programme:

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

The cut-offs for BCom(Honours) is at 98.25%%

BSc (Honours) Chemistry at 96.33%

BSc(Honours) Computer Science, Mathematics (Honours) and Physics (Honours) at 97% respectively

BSc Physical Science with Computer Science at 95%

Aryabhatta College

The minimum required marks for BA(honours) Economics is at 97%

BA(Honours) Hindi at 84%

BA(Honours) Psychology at 97.75%

BCom at 96.75%

BCom(Honours) at 97%

The cut-offs for BSc(Honours) Computer Science is 96.5%

BA programme combination of Economics and Political Science is 95.75 per cent and BA programme combination of Economics and History is 95 per cent.")

Colleges release special cut-offs in those courses where more than two seats are vacant since they don't want to risk excessive admissions, the university informed.

In cases where only a couple of seats are left in a course, colleges prefer to release the cut-off for those seats in the fourth or fifth list. If there are excessive admissions in the unreserved category, then the seats in the reserved categories have to be increased in that proportion, the official said.

In a related development, the university has postponed the admission process for ward quota.

In an email sent last week, Delhi University had sought a list of students from colleges who had applied under the ward quota.

(With inputs from agencies)

