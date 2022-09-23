Third phase of UGC NET exam begins today, know full schedule here

Third phase of UGC NET exam begins today, know full schedule here2 min read . 12:15 PM IST
The third phase of the UGC NET exam has begun today. The next exam will be held on 29 September. Know the full details of the schedule here
The third phase of the UGC NET examination begins on Friday. The UGC released the full schedule of the examinations scheduled under the third phase of UGC NET.
Students preparing for the exams in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and Urdu language are appearing in the exam today. Their admit cards were released a day ago. Similarly, the admit card for other exams will also be released a day before the date of the examination. Candidates can go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download it.
Starting from Friday, the UGC NET Phase 3 examination will be held on 29 and 30 September, and 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 October.
On 23 September, students preparing for the post of assistant professior or Junior Research Fellowship in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and Urdu language will appear in the exam.
The next examination of the third phase of UGC NET will be held on 29 September for the students preparing for AP and JRF in Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) streams.
The next day, ie on 30 September, students of Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) are scheduled to appear in the examination.
On 1 October, registered students of Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu are scheduled to give the examination.
On 8 October, students who are willing to get JRF or become Assistant Professor in below mentioned field are scheduled to appear for the examinations: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics.
On 10 October, students who have applied for AP/JRF in the History subject will be giving their UGC NET exam.
On 11 October, registered students under the subject Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration can sit in the exam.
On 12 October, students of Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil subjects will appear in the exam.
13 October is scheduled for the UGC NET examination for the applicants of English subject.
On 14 October, people who have filed for the following mentioned subjects can appear in the exam. Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.
Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of NET UGC to stay updated of the schedule or the release of admit card. Students can also read the official notification of the examination.
