Tripura has banned restrictions on political rallies and programmes on school premises during school hours. The orders were issued after the state's education department received some reports against a section of headmasters who had been found allowing such programmes during school hours. However, for any such programme, a NOC from the education department has been made mandatory.

"It is hereby reiterated that no school resources including playground shall be used by any political party/organizer to conduct political functions/rallies etc. No objection Certificate from the Director Secondary/Elementary Education or concerned District Education Officer as the case may be a prerequisite for organizing of other programmes as well strictly during holidays or after school hours. The undersigned is of information that some Headmasters/TICs have violated this rule and have tacitly given approval to the use of school ground for political gatherings during school hours despite the organizer not obtaining NOC," the order undersigned by Director of school education department Chandni Chandran reads.

Tripura's education department underscored that Covid-19 induced lockdowns have severely affected the studies and thus utmost priority should be given to physical classes during school hours.

"Especially since the schools have reopened after long breaks necessitated by Covid pandemic situation, it is completely unacceptable that the Headmasters are allowing such activities seriously hampering teaching-learning activities and violating the norms of the Department," the order added.

It said that strict action will be taken against the violators.

Last month, on January 31, Tripura reopened all schools from pre-primary to Class 12th due to the decline in coronavirus cases. Earlier on January 10, the Education Department announced cancelling classes in schools from pre-primary to class 2, attendance of students from class 3rd onwards and higher educational institutions was restricted to 50% during the Omicron wave.

Later on January 15, schools from pre-primary to class 7 were suspended till January 30 while 50% of students from class 8 to 12 were allowed to attend schools on alternate days and with permission from parents due to the pandemic.

