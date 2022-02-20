This state bans political programmes on school premises

"It is hereby reiterated that no school resources including playground shall be used by any political party/organizer to conduct political functions/rallies etc. No objection Certificate from the Director Secondary/Elementary Education or concerned District Education Officer as the case may be a prerequisite for organizing of other programmes as well strictly during holidays or after school hours. The undersigned is of information that some Headmasters/TICs have violated this rule and have tacitly given approval to the use of school ground for political gatherings during school hours despite the organizer not obtaining NOC," the order undersigned by Director of school education department Chandni Chandran reads.