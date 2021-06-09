Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and IIT Delhi remained the three universities from India to rank in the top-200 positions in the latest QS World University Rankings 2022.

Leading global higher education analysts QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) released the 18th edition of one of the most-consulted international university rankings.

IISc has got a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis London-based educations analyst.

As per the rankings, IIT Bombay for securing 177th position , IIT Delhi for securing 185th rank and IISc Bengaluru for securing 186th position in overall university rankings globally.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated the varsities for their rankings and said, "India is taking a leap in the field of Education & Research and is emerging as a Vishwaguru. We are equally proud to have a Guru like Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of students, faculty staff and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian Education sector."

Today, I'm extremely proud to share that India is taking a leap in the field of Education & Research and is emerging as a VISHVAGURU. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qqtvIpVLgs — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2021

QS uses six indicators to compile the ranking: Academic reputation (AR), employer reputation (ER), citations per faculty (CPF), faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

According to the 18th edition of the rankings, the India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, is India's top-ranked institution for the fourth consecutive year at the QS World University Rankings 2022.

However, it has fallen four places to 177 from its 2021 rank of 172.

IIT, Delhi, has become India's second-best university, having risen from the 193rd rank to 185 since last year. It has done so by overtaking the IISc which bagged the 186th rank, a notch below last year's rank, according to the rankings.

IIT, Madras, has risen 20 places and now ranks joint-255th, which is its highest position since 2017. IIT-Kharagpur is ranked at 280, while IIT, Guwahati, in the joint-395th rank has entered the global top-400 for the first time.

While IIT, Hyderabad, in the 591-600 rank band, enjoys its first year ever in the top 600, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has made its debut in the QS World University Rankings and is placed in the 561-570 band.

Indian universities have also improved their research impact, relative to global competitors. Seventeen of India's 35 universities have seen a rise in their CPF score, against only 12 drops in CPF, according to the rankings.

However, Indian universities continue to struggle in QS's measure of institutional teaching capacity. Twenty-three of India's 35 universities have suffered declines in QS's faculty/student ratio indicator, with only six recording improvements.

No Indian university ranks among the top 250 in the faculty/student ratio category.

Indian universities have made consistent progress in QSs academic reputation metric with 20 of India's 35 entrants improving their scores, while only nine have experienced drops in their rank.

For the QS World University Rankings, institutions and universities were judged on six indicators-- academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

This year, rankings listed the world's top 1,300 universities - 145 more than in the last year's edition, which can be found in 97 locations.

Of 13,000 institutions, 6,415 were found eligible for the survey analysis, and 1,705 were assessed for the final table. The results accounted for the distribution and performance of 14.7 million academic papers published between 2015 and 2019, and the 96 million citations received by those paper.

They also accounted for the expert opinions of over 1,30,000 academic faculty and over 75,000 employers.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved a record-extending 10th consecutive year as world number-one. The University of Oxford has risen to second for the first time since 2006, while the Stanford University and the University of Cambridge share third spot.

