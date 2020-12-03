Three tips for applying to 2021 M.B.A. programs

Business schools are expecting the current M.B.A. admissions cycle to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, as accepted students who’d deferred claim their spots and new applicants look to wait out a difficult job market. Here’s what admissions counselors and program administrators say those considering an M.B.A. program next fall should know about the process.

Showcase your experience, not just test scores.

Many programs are offering GMAT waivers in some cases, in a nod to the challenges of pandemic exam-taking. Partly as a result, admissions officers say they’re putting more emphasis on work experience, essays and interviews to gain insight into applicants’ personalities and career plans.

UNC’s Kenan-Flagler school added an essay question this year prompting students to share what they’ve learned about diversity, equity and inclusion after the surge in social-justice activism this year. Students are asked to share a personal experience on that subject and reflect on leadership.

“We are evaluating differently than we have in the past," said Sarah Perez, managing director of M.B.A. programs at the school. “We still receive many test scores but we are looking at the whole thing, the holistic view of an applicant."

Authenticity can stand out.

B-schools are seeing growing numbers of applicants with similar work experience in junior roles at common M.B.A. feeder firms such as McKinsey & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., admissions coaches say. As a result, many programs are looking more closely for soft skills and other personal traits, such as applicants’ determination and their motivation to pursue a business degree.

“I try to encourage people to just worry about putting their authentic self into the application and really articulate what they are trying to get out of the business-school process, and not worry about everyone else who is applying," said Chad Losee, Harvard Business School’s managing director of M.B.A. admissions.

Decisions could come down more to personal stories than test scores—for example, how a candidate overcame a layoff or got creative with their job during the pandemic, said Graham Richmond, co-founder of M.B.A. advisory firm Clear Admit. He also encourages applicants to cast a wide net to boost the odds of having good options in case candidates get shut out of top-tier programs in a hypercompetitive year.

Apply as soon as possible.

The M.B.A. admissions cycle is typically divided into three rounds, with deadlines throughout the fall, winter and spring. In a normal year, schools make most offers during the first and second rounds, with fewer applicants generally accepted in later rounds. As the pandemic hit earlier this year, many schools extended their third and fourth-round deadlines for fall 2020 applicants, aiming to give themselves larger pools in case fewer overseas students chose to defer. But that won’t be the case again.

Some schools and admissions coaches are now encouraging students to get their applications in as early as possible. Because of higher early-round application volumes, schools could fill most of their seats after the second round. Most second-round M.B.A. deadlines are in early January, but prospective students should check individual schools’ deadlines.

