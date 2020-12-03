Three tips for applying to 2021 M.B.A. programs

The M.B.A. admissions cycle is typically divided into three rounds, with deadlines throughout the fall, winter and spring. In a normal year, schools make most offers during the first and second rounds, with fewer applicants generally accepted in later rounds. As the pandemic hit earlier this year, many schools extended their third and fourth-round deadlines for fall 2020 applicants, aiming to give themselves larger pools in case fewer overseas students chose to defer. But that won’t be the case again.