The Tamil Nadu HSE Class 11 supplementary results will be released today, July 31, 2024, at 2 p.m. Candidates can check their results using their roll number and date of birth.
This year, the Tamil Nadu Class 11 supplementary examinations were held from July 2 to July 9, 2024, in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
In the main examination, 8,11,172 students appeared, with 7,39,539 passing. The overall pass percentage was 91.17%. Among the genders, male candidates had a pass percentage of 87.26%, while female candidates achieved a pass percentage of 94.69%. Notably, the transgender category saw a 100% pass rate.
Check all the TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Here are the steps to check the HSE +1 supply result
Here are the steps to check the HSE +1 supply result on dge.tn.gov.in:
Navigate to the official website dge.tn.gov.in.
Click on the results link displayed on the homepage.
Select the HSE +1 supply result page from the options.
Enter your registration number and date of birth (DoB).
View and verify your marks.
TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: TN 11th Main exam pass percentage
In the main examination of TN 11th Supply Result 2024, out of 8,11,172 students who appeared for the Class 11 exam, 7,39,539 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 91.17%.
TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Numbers of students appeared
Appeared: 8,11,172
Passed: 7,39,539
TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Here is how to check results
How to Check Your Tamil Nadu Class 11 Supply Results:
Visit the Official Website: Go to dge.tn.gov.in.
Find the Result Link: Click on the result link available on the home page.
Select the Relevant Result Link: Look for the link mentioning Class 11 or HSE (+1) supply results.
Enter Required Details: Input your registration number and date of birth.
View and Download Your Result: Check your result and download it for future reference.