TN Board HSE +1 Result 2025: Girls outperform boys, secure 95.13% in Class 11th result; details here

TN Board HSE +1 Result 2025: The wait was over for students as Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared Class 11 results today. However, link for Class 11 will be activated at 2 pm. Girls have outperformed boys in both results.

tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in are the official websites to check Class 11 results.

A total of 3,82,488 boys appeared for the exam, with 3,39,283 successfully passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 88.70%. Meanwhile, 4,24,610 girls took the exam, and 4,03,949 of them passed, securing a pass percentage of 95.13%. The overall pass percentage is 92.09%.

When it comes to stream-wise results, Science saw 95.08 per cent, Commerce 87.33 per cent, Art 77.94 per cent and Vocational 78.31 per cent.

TN Board Class 11 result: How to check it? Check the official websites tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. 2. Click on the result link that states Class 11 or HSE (+1).

3. Fill the registration number and date of birth.

4. View and download the TN Plus One result.

TN Board Class 11 result: Check subject-wise result for Class 11 English – 98.41

Commerce – 95.22

Accountancy – 94.04

Economics – 93.48

Computer Applications – 98.48

Statistics – 94.39

Tamil: 97.20

Mathematics – 97.74

Physics – 98.00

Chemistry – 97.54

Biology -98.05

Botany – 95.63

Zoology – 97.09

History – 94.35

Computer science – 99.75

Education minister Anbil Mahesh wish students ‘victory in life’ “Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister @mkstalin and Honorable Deputy Chief Minister @Udhaystalin extended their greetings as we released the results of the 10th and 11th standard public examinations. Dear students, you can check your exam results on the websites http://tnresults.nic.in and http://results.digilocker.gov.in. We wish all students success in choosing fields aligned with their talents and achieving victory in life,” Anbil posted on X.

