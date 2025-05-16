TN Board HSE +1 Result 2025: Girls outperform boys, secure 95.13% in Class 11th result; details here

TN Board HSE +1 Result 2025: The wait was over for students as Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared Class 11 results today. However, link for Class 11 will be activated at 2 pm. Girls have outperformed boys in both results.
tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in are the official websites to check Class 11 results.
A total of 3,82,488 boys appeared for the exam, with 3,39,283 successfully passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 88.70%. Meanwhile, 4,24,610 girls took the exam, and 4,03,949 of them passed, securing a pass percentage of 95.13%. The overall pass percentage is 92.09%.
When it comes to stream-wise results, Science saw 95.08 per cent, Commerce 87.33 per cent, Art 77.94 per cent and Vocational 78.31 per cent.
2. Click on the result link that states Class 11 or HSE (+1).
3. Fill the registration number and date of birth.
4. View and download the TN Plus One result.
English – 98.41
Commerce – 95.22
Accountancy – 94.04
Economics – 93.48
Computer Applications – 98.48
Statistics – 94.39
Tamil: 97.20
Mathematics – 97.74
Physics – 98.00
Chemistry – 97.54
Biology -98.05
Botany – 95.63
Zoology – 97.09
History – 94.35
Computer science – 99.75
“Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister @mkstalin and Honorable Deputy Chief Minister @Udhaystalin extended their greetings as we released the results of the 10th and 11th standard public examinations. Dear students, you can check your exam results on the websites http://tnresults.nic.in and http://results.digilocker.gov.in. We wish all students success in choosing fields aligned with their talents and achieving victory in life,” Anbil posted on X.
The pass percentage for govt schools in TN HSC Class 11th stands at 87.34%; for private schools, it is 98.03%.