TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu 12th grade results for 2024 were declared on Monday.
Here are the official websites where students can check their TN board exam results for 2024:
dge.tn.gov.in
tnresults.nic.in
apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list
To view the results, students must use their class 12 roll number.
Get all the TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Over 7 lakh students appeared for exam
Total Candidates: 7,60,606 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam.
Female Candidates: 4,08,440 were female students.
Male Candidates: There were 3,52,165 male students.
Transgender Candidates: One transgender student also took the exam.
These figures represent the gender distribution among the students who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check results
Here are the steps to check the TN 12th result for 2024:
Visit the Result Portal: Go to tnresults.nic.in.
Find the Class 12 Results: Look for the link to the HSE or Class 12 results.
Enter Your Details: Provide your registration number and date of birth, then click “submit."
View Your Results: Your result will appear on the next page.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage rises to 94.56%; girls lead by over 4 points
Highest Pass Percentage: This year, the Science stream had the highest pass rate among students.
Science Subjects: 96.35 percent of students passed.
Commerce Subjects: The pass percentage for commerce students was 92.46 percent.
Arts: The pass percentage for art students stood at 85.67 per cent.
Vocational: The pass rate for vocational students was 85.85 percent.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Check official links here
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: See pass percentage subject-wise
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage rises to 94.56%; girls lead by over 4 points
The pass rate for female candidates is 4.07 percentage points higher than that of male candidates.
Additionally, the overall pass percentage (including all genders) has improved this year.
Pass percentage in 2024: 94.56 percent
Pass percentage in 2023: 94.03 percent
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to access the Class 12 results online
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: 94.56% students pass Class 12
The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 94.56 percent.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: See pass percentage
A total of 7,60,606 candidates appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam, of whom 7,19,196 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 94.56%.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Over 7 lakh students appeared for exam
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: HSE(+1) Arrears Examination Results March 2024 results declared!
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Results out!
Result out! Check directly at tnresults.nic.in
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: What is the passing marks?
To pass, students must score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. If they fail in one or more subjects, they can take supplementary exams to improve their scores.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to access the Class 12 results online
Tamil Nadu School Education Board Class 12 Results to be out soon at tnresults.nic.in.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Results to be out soon
Results to be out soon at tnresults.nic.in.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Half an hour to go!
Only half an hour to go!
Check your results here:
Once the TN 12th Result 2024 link is activated, students can check their results on several official websites, including
tnresults.nic.in
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic.in
dge.tn.nic.in.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to access the Class 12 results online
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: TN Plus 2 Results Date and Time
The Tamil Nadu board has announced that the TN Plus 2 results will be declared on May 6, 2024, at 9:30 AM.
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Student registrations for +2 exams drop over past 5 years
Over the past five years, there's been a consistent decline in the number of students registering for the +2 exams.
In 2019, the total was 8,42,512. The following years showed a downward trend, with 7,79,931 in 2020, 8,16,473 in 2021, 8,06,277 in 2022, and 8,03,385 in 2023. This steady decrease points to a notable shift in participation rates during this period.
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: How to access the Class 12 results online
To access the Class 12 results online, you'll need the following login credentials:
Registration Number: The unique number assigned for the board examination.
Date of Birth: Enter your date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY.
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Results to be out today at 9.30 am
The Tamil Nadu 12th grade results for 2024 will be announced on May 6, 2024, at 9:30 AM.
You can check the TN 12th grade results for 2024 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Steps to download Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) results
To check the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) results, follow these steps:
Go to the Official Website: Open your browser and visit tnresults.nic.in.
Find the Result Portal: On the homepage, locate and click on the TN Result portal.
Select the Right Link: Click the HSE (+2) Result link.
Enter Your Details: On the new page, enter your registration number and date of birth.
View Your Result: Once you submit your details, your result will appear on the screen.
Download and Print: Download the result and print a copy for your records.
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu HSC (Class 12) exams to be announced in press conference
The results for the Tamil Nadu HSC (Class 12) exams will be announced in a press conference
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Results to be out today at 9.30 am
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Take a look at previous year statistics
Here are the statistics for the Tamil Nadu +2 exams from the previous year:
Total Students Passed: 755,451 students passed the Tamil Nadu +2 exams.
Girls: 405,753 girls passed.
Boys: 349,697 boys passed.
Overall Pass Percentage: The overall pass rate was 94.03%.
Pass Percentage by Gender:
Girls: 96.38%.
Boys: 91.45%.
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Steps to download Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) results
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: TN Plus 2 Results Date and Time
TN Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Results to be out today at 9.30 am
