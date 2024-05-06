TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu 12th grade results for 2024 were declared on Monday.
Here are the official websites where students can check their TN board exam results for 2024:
dge.tn.gov.in
tnresults.nic.in
apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list
To view the results, students must use their class 12 roll number.
Get all the TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
Total Candidates: 7,60,606 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam.
Female Candidates: 4,08,440 were female students.
Male Candidates: There were 3,52,165 male students.
Transgender Candidates: One transgender student also took the exam.
These figures represent the gender distribution among the students who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam.
Here are the steps to check the TN 12th result for 2024:
Visit the Result Portal: Go to tnresults.nic.in.
Find the Class 12 Results: Look for the link to the HSE or Class 12 results.
Enter Your Details: Provide your registration number and date of birth, then click “submit."
View Your Results: Your result will appear on the next page.
Total Candidates: 7,60,606 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam.
Female Candidates: 4,08,440
Male Candidates: 3,52,165
Highest Pass Percentage: This year, the Science stream had the highest pass rate among students.
Science Subjects: 96.35 percent of students passed.
Commerce Subjects: The pass percentage for commerce students was 92.46 percent.
Arts: The pass percentage for art students stood at 85.67 per cent.
Vocational: The pass rate for vocational students was 85.85 percent.
Here are the official websites where students can check their TN board exam results for 2024:
dge.tn.gov.in tnresults.nic.in
apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list
To view the results, students must use their class 12 roll number.
Highest Pass Percentage: This year, the Science stream had the highest pass rate among students.
Science Subjects: 96.35 percent of students passed.
Commerce Subjects: The pass percentage for commerce students was 92.46 percent.
Arts: The pass percentage for art students stood at 85.67 per cent.
Vocational: The pass rate for vocational students was 85.85 percent.
The pass rate for female candidates is 4.07 percentage points higher than that of male candidates.
Additionally, the overall pass percentage (including all genders) has improved this year.
Pass percentage in 2024: 94.56 percent
Pass percentage in 2023: 94.03 percent
To access the Class 12 results online, you'll need the following login credentials: Registration Number: The unique number assigned for the board examination. Date of Birth: Enter your date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY.
The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 94.56 percent.
A total of 7,60,606 candidates appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam, of whom 7,19,196 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 94.56%.
Total Candidates: 7,60,606 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam.
Female Candidates: 4,08,440 were female students.
Male Candidates: There were 3,52,165 male students.
Transgender Candidates: One transgender student also took the exam.
These figures represent the gender distribution among the students who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: HSE(+1) Arrears Examination Results March 2024 results declared!
Result out! Check directly at tnresults.nic.in
To pass, students must score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. If they fail in one or more subjects, they can take supplementary exams to improve their scores.
Tamil Nadu School Education Board Class 12 Results to be out soon at tnresults.nic.in.
To access the Class 12 results online, you'll need the following login credentials: Registration Number: The unique number assigned for the board examination. Date of Birth: Enter your date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY.
Results to be out soon at tnresults.nic.in.
Only half an hour to go!
Check your results here:
Once the TN 12th Result 2024 link is activated, students can check their results on several official websites, including
tnresults.nic.in
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic.in
dge.tn.nic.in.
To access the Class 12 results online, you'll need the following login credentials: Registration Number: The unique number assigned for the board examination. Date of Birth: Enter your date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY.
The Tamil Nadu board has announced that the TN Plus 2 results will be declared on May 6, 2024, at 9:30 AM.
Over the past five years, there's been a consistent decline in the number of students registering for the +2 exams.
In 2019, the total was 8,42,512. The following years showed a downward trend, with 7,79,931 in 2020, 8,16,473 in 2021, 8,06,277 in 2022, and 8,03,385 in 2023. This steady decrease points to a notable shift in participation rates during this period.
To access the Class 12 results online, you'll need the following login credentials:
Registration Number: The unique number assigned for the board examination.
Date of Birth: Enter your date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY.
The Tamil Nadu 12th grade results for 2024 will be announced on May 6, 2024, at 9:30 AM.
You can check the TN 12th grade results for 2024 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
To check the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) results, follow these steps:
Go to the Official Website: Open your browser and visit tnresults.nic.in.
Find the Result Portal: On the homepage, locate and click on the TN Result portal.
Select the Right Link: Click the HSE (+2) Result link.
Enter Your Details: On the new page, enter your registration number and date of birth.
View Your Result: Once you submit your details, your result will appear on the screen.
Download and Print: Download the result and print a copy for your records.
The results for the Tamil Nadu HSC (Class 12) exams will be announced in a press conference
Once the TN 12th Result 2024 link is activated, students can check their results on several official websites, including
tnresults.nic.in
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu 12th grade results for 2024 will be announced on May 6, 2024, at 9:30 AM.
You can check the TN 12th grade results for 2024 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
Here are the statistics for the Tamil Nadu +2 exams from the previous year:
Total Students Passed: 755,451 students passed the Tamil Nadu +2 exams.
Girls: 405,753 girls passed.
Boys: 349,697 boys passed.
Overall Pass Percentage: The overall pass rate was 94.03%.
Pass Percentage by Gender:
Girls: 96.38%.
Boys: 91.45%.
To check the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) results, follow these steps:
Go to the Official Website: Open your browser and visit tnresults.nic.in.
Find the Result Portal: On the homepage, locate and click on the TN Result portal.
Select the Right Link: Click the HSE (+2) Result link.
Enter Your Details: On the new page, enter your registration number and date of birth.
View Your Result: Once you submit your details, your result will appear on the screen.
Download and Print: Download the result and print a copy for your records.
The Tamil Nadu board has announced that the TN Plus 2 results will be declared on May 6, 2024, at 9:30 AM.
The Tamil Nadu 12th grade results for 2024 will be announced on May 6, 2024, at 9:30 AM.
You can check the TN 12th grade results for 2024 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!