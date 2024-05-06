Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Results out at tnresults.nic.in. 94% pass Class 12

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:19 PM IST
Livemint

TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The 12th result 2024 Tamil Nadu released at the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Check all the live updates here.

TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The 12th result 2024 Tamil Nadu released at the official website - tnresults.nic.in.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.