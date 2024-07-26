TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024 declared — Here’s how to check on dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu announced the supplementary results for Class 12 exams on Thursday afternoon. Candidates can now check the details on the official website — dge.tn.gov.in. Students will have to enter login credentials including registration number and date of birth in order to view their results.

The exams were held between June 24 and July 1 at various centres in the southern state. Tests were conducted in a single shift from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm in order to ensure that students received ample time to study and write the exams each day.

Data shared by the Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu indicates that 2478 schools in the state achieved a 100% pass percentage in the Class 12 annual exams — including 397 government schools.

Steps to check results: 1. Open the official website of DGETN — dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on the ‘TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024’ link given on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and click on submit.

4. Your supplementary result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check and download as needed. Keeping a hard copy of the details is also recommended.