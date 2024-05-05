TN HSC Results 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the Class 12 board exam 2024 on Monday, i.e. May 6, 2024 at 9.30 am at a press conference. Soon after the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link on its official website- tnresults.nic.in, so that students can check their results.

As per tradition, the DGE, Tamil Nadu, will announce the results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts of Class 12 on the same day. During the press conference, the board will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details.

TN HSC Results 2024: Websites to check the results

Students can check their results on the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov

TN HSC Results 2024: Documents needed to check the results

Students can check their results on the official website of DGE by entering the roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card.

TN HSC Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Click on ‘TN Board Class 12th (Plus 2) Result 2024’ available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like your Roll Number, DOB and captcha code

Click on the ‘submit’ button

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download the result and print the same for future reference

The DGE Tamil Nadu (DGETN) conducted the Class 12 board exams from March 1 to March 22 across the state. As per the board, approximately 8 lakh candidates registered for Class 12 exam this year.

As per DGETN data, the state registered an overall pass rate of 94.03% for Class 12 board exams in 2023. In Class 12, a total of 96.32% of students had passed the science stream, 91.63% passed the commerce stream, and 81.89% passed the arts stream.

As per media reports, the DGETN is likely to announce the results of SSLC (Class 10) on May 10. The TN SSLC examination was conducted from March 26 to April 8 and the practical exams were held from February 26 to 28.

For more details, students are advised to check the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.

