TN HSC Results 2024: Tamil Nadu board to release Class 12 results tomorrow. Steps to download here
TN HSC Results 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the Class 12 board exam 2024 on May 6, 2024 at 9.30 am at a press conference. Soon after the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link on its official website- tnresults.nic.in
TN HSC Results 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the Class 12 board exam 2024 on Monday, i.e. May 6, 2024 at 9.30 am at a press conference. Soon after the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link on its official website- tnresults.nic.in, so that students can check their results.