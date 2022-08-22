Candidates are advised to keep an eye out for the result that will be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.
The date for announcing the Tamil Nadu SSLC class10 Supplementary examination result 2022 will be declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) soon. Once declared the result will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.
According to several local media reports, the TN class10 Supplementary Result 2022 is likely to be announced by the end of August. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official websites.
The TN SSLC Supplementary Examinations 2022 were held between 2 August and 12 August this year. The results are usually made available in two to three weeks.
Based on empirical evidence the results are scheduled to be announced by the end of August 2022.
The supplementary examination for Class 10 in Tamil Nadu was held at various exam centres from 2 August to 12 August. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. This year's TN SSLC results were released on 20 June, 2022. Around 9 lakh candidates took the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 90.1%.
TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Here’s how to check your scores
-Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
-Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
-Under 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section, click on 'SSLC Examination'
