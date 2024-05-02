TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: Tamil Nadu board likely to release class 10, 12 results this week. Steps to download here
TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2024 this week. As per media reports, the DGE is likely to release the results for Class 10 (SSCL) and Class 12 (Plus 2/ HSC) on May 10 and May 6, respectively. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results.