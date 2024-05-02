TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: The DGE Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2024 results this week. As per media reports, the DGE is likely to release the results for Class 10 and Class 12 on May 10 and May 6, respectively

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2024 this week. As per media reports, the DGE is likely to release the results for Class 10 (SSCL) and Class 12 (Plus 2/ HSC) on May 10 and May 6, respectively. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results.

As per tradition, the DGE, Tamil Nadu, will announce the results of both classes in a press conference. The Class 12 (Plus 2) results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts will be released on the same day. During the press conference, the board will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details. Soon after the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link on its official website- tnresults.nic.in, so that students can check their results.

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: Documents needed to check the results Students can check their results on the official website of DGE by entering the roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card.

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: Websites to check the results Students can check their results on the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click “TN Board Class 10th (SSCL) Result 2024" for Class 10, and for Class 12, click on ‘TN Board Class 12th (Plus 2) Result 2024’

A new window will open; enter your login credentials like your roll number, DOB and captcha code

Click on ‘submit’

The desired result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print the board result for future reference The DGE Tamil Nadu conducted Class 10 SSCL exams from March 26 to April 8 this year, while Class 12 board exams were held from March 1 to March 22 across the state. As per DGE Tamil Nadu, approximately 8 lakh candidates registered for Class 12 board exam this year.

In 2023, according to DGE data, approximately 9 lakh 14 thousand students appeared for the Class 1 board exam. The pass percentage for class 10 SSLC students was 91.39%. More than 8 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exam in 2024. As per DGE data, the state registered an overall pass rate of 94.03% for Class 12 board exams in 2023. In Class 12, a total of 96.32% of students had passed the science stream, 91.63% passed the commerce stream, and 81.89% passed the arts stream.

For more details, students are advised to check the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.

