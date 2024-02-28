The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination announced the result of National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2024 on Tuesday, February 27.

NMMS 2024 results were declared yesterday. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result at the official website, www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Steps to check NMMS 2024 exam result

Candidates must follow the following steps to check NMMS 2024 exam result

Visit the official website at www.dge.tn.gov.in Navigate to ‘Results’ section Check for NMMS EXAMINATION RESULTS February-2024 Enter roll number and date of birth

Over two lakh candidates that is a total of 2,25,490 students appeared for this exam on February 3 that was conducted for Class 8 students in government and government-aided schools.

The NMMS is a national scholarship scheme for economically disadvantaged candidates wherein the selected candidates will get a scholarship of ₹12,000 per year to pursue their careers.

These students enrolled in state government, government-aided, or local body schools must have annual household income less that ₹3,50,000 to be eligible for the TN NMMS scholarship exam.

Candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward class (OBC) categories were required to submit valid caste certificates during the application process. These certificates issued by competent authorities serve as conclusive evidence of the candidate's category which is an essential requirement for eligibility.

