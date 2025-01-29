TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025 admit card: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission released the admit cards for TNPSC Group 2 Mains Examination on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download the hall tickets from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Additionally, the candidates can also download the admit card from tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025 hall ticket: How to download Candidates appearing in the TNPSC Group 2 Mains examination would need to enter their application number and date of birth in the OTR module to download the admit card for the exam.

Here are the steps to download the TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. or tnpscexams.in. 2. On the home page, go to the OTR platform.

3. Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit.

4. Access your TNPSC Mains 2025 admit card.

5. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are advised to keep a printout of the same for future reference.

What happens after TNPSC Group 2 Mains examination? Upon qualifying in TNPSC Group 2 mains examination, candidates will need to attend the document verification, and appear for an oral test, the venue for which would be declared later by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission board.

TNPSC Group 2 vacancy Through the TNPSC Group 2 2025, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will recruit candidates for Group 2 & Group 2A posts. In 2024, around 2327 vacancies were announced. For 2025, the number of vacancies is likely to remain similar.