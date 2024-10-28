TNPSC Group 4 results 2024 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in. Direct link, how to check scorecard

TNPSC Group 4 results 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission released the results for the Group-4 Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE-IV) on its official website. Candidates can check their result at the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published28 Oct 2024, 03:59 PM IST
TNPSC Group 4 results 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the results for the Group-4 Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE-IV) on its official website on Monday, October 28, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the CCSE-IV exam can check their result at the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates must note that they will need to enter their login credentials such as Registration Number, Date of Birth (DOB) and the given security code to check and download their CCSE-IV results.

TNPSC Group 4 results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check scorecard

  • Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at tnpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the Group-4 services—Examination Result activated link available on the home page
  • A new window will open
  • Enter your login credentials such as Registration Number, Date of Birth (DOB) and the given security code
  • Enter Submit button
  • The TNPSC rank list PDF will be displayed on your screen
  • Download and save the Group-4 services result PDF for future reference.

The exam was conducted in a single shift—from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on June 9 across the state. The question paper was divided into two sections—part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test. Part A had 100 questions for 150 marks. The Part B had General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks. Candidates who scored 40%(60 marks) in the first paper were eligible for evaluation of the second part of the paper.

Candidates must note that to check detailed information about individual results, they will have to wait for the release of marks memo.

Successful candidates will be eligible to appear for the group 4 mains examination, for which the exam date will be announced soon at the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the Group 4 services examination on June 9 to fill up the 6,244 positions including Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and Steno-Typists in Ministries, Boards, Forest Service and Public Sector Undertakings. A total of 15.8 lakh people wrote the Group 4 exam in 7,247 examination centers across Tamil Nadu.

 

 

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 03:59 PM IST
