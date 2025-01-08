The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has set dates for Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling for Group 4 services from January 22 to March 12, excluding government holidays. Candidates can check their eligibility on the TNPSC website and must attend with required documents.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has announced the dates and other details for Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling for Group 4 services. The TNPSC has also shared the list of candidates provisionally admitted for the same after a test held in June 2024. The details can be accessed on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

According to an official notice, Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling will be held between January 22 and March 12 at the TNPSC office in Chennai. The dates exclude government holidays on February 6, 7, 18, 19, 20, and March 7. The registration numbers of all candidates who have secured provisional admission was also published in the notice.

How to check?

Candidates can log onto the TNPSC website to learn more about the upcoming sessions. They can also search for their registration number using this link to confirm their eligibility. Candidates will also be informed about their scheduled date and time for verification through the commission's website as well as mediums such as SMS or email. No individual communication shall be sent to the candidates by post.

Those who have been selected can now download their Memorandum for Admission to Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling from official website. It is necessary to attend the session with all relevant documents on the prescribed date and time. The TNPSC also cautioned that candidates who failed to attend Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling on the scheduled date and time would not be considered for the next stage of selection.