TOEFL: Highest average scorers hail from Dehradun, Guntur, Mysuru; details here
Most of the students who appeared for TOEFL opted for a major in computing and information technology (IT) at a foreign university in 2023. The same trend was seen in the past two years as well.
The TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) 2023 report, released recently, has thrown up a series of interesting insights. The data shared recently by the Educational Testing Service (ETS) showed that the highest average score in this English proficiency exam was witnessed among candidates from Dehradun where the average score of test takers was 105.6. This was followed by Guntur (105.5), Mysuru (104.1) and Delhi (103.5).