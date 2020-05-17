NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday pushed for promotion of digital-education in India in a post-coronavirus era and announced 'PM eVIDYA' programme for multi-mode access to e-education under which top 100 universities would be permitted to start online courses by May 30.

The finance minister said the HRD ministry has allowed top 100 Indian universities to start online degree courses automatically from 30 May. These universities need not to seek any fresh approval from the education regulators to offer online degree courses.

"Technology-driven education to be the focus- PM eVIDYa programme for multi-mode access to digital/online education to be launched immediately. Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30th May 2020", Sitharaman said.

The minister said the ‘PM eVIDYA' programme would consist of 'Diksha' involving e-content and QR coded energized textbooks for all grades and would be called as 'one nation, one digital platform'.

There will be extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts and special e-content for visually and hearing impaired, the minister added.

The government is ensuring that education of students does not suffer during the nationwide lockdown, the minister said.

Sitharaman said besides this, the government is going to launch ‘Manodarpan, an initiative for psychosocial support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional wellbeing, with immediate effect.

