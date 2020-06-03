Top Indian universities improve performance in Asia ranking

NEW DELHI: Eight Indian universities found place among the best 100 universities in Asia, with some of them performing significantly better this year.

The Asia University Rankings 2020, by British ranking agency Times Higher Education (THE), on Wednesday showed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Delhi and Kharagpur made significant improvement this year.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru was ranked the best Indian university with Asian rank of 36, but it was seven notches below its 2019 ranking.

IIT Ropar, a second generation IIT, was ranked 47 among all top varsities in the continent. It was not ranked last year.

IIT Indore bagged the 55th position.

THE survey showed IIT Delhi climbed 24 places this year to be placed at 67th rank and IIT Kharagpur climbed 17 positions to get an Asia rank of 59.

Some of the top Indian institutes like IIT Kanpur and IIT Roorkee lost their last year's position, but the positive side is along with IIT Ropar, IIT Gandhinagar (114th position), and Institute of Chemical Technology (ranked 97) have for the first time made it to the Asia rankings with considerable success, a recognition of the growing stature of India schools at the international league tables.

“Both regionally and globally, it is clear that India’s higher education system has a lot to shout about. The positive improvements seen by some of India’s older institutions in this year’s THE Asia Rankings should be embraced, a positive story that demonstrates a continued and growing ability to compete among the world’s very best," said Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer of THE.

“The desire to champion India’s place among the world’s greatest research-led institutions has been compounded by a record number of Indian universities submitting for our gold standard World University Rankings 2021, which will be released this September. With trusted international performance metrics across universities’ core activity, our rankings provide deeper and richer data-driven insights to inform university leaders, strategists and policy makers to drive performance," he said in an email.

According to the Asia ranking report, many IITs, including those at Mumbai, Delhi, Kharagpur and Chennai are making general improvements across teaching, research and industry metrics compared to 2019. “At the same time they are seeing a downward trend in citation scores…and continued stagnation when it comes to internationalization with only IIT Bombay and IIT Madras seeing…improvement," THE said.

Older IITs in India have, however, declined to comment as they had earlier this year decided not to participate in the World University Rankings of THE as they believe that the ranking methodology is not transparent.

Across Asia, Tsinghua University and Peking University (both in China), National University of Singapore, University Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology are the top five universities, respectively.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated