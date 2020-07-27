Top varsities look to reach out to the masses

“The attitude of top institutions has starting shifting from offering quality education to a captive audience to a mass base. They have research capability, but lack outreach. They have great professors, but lack the desire for marketing and branding content. They want industry partnership in learning process, but sometimes lack resources to invest in it," said Santanu Paul, chief executive, TalentSprint, an edtech firm that has tied up with top schools, including the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) and the Indian Institute Science (IISc), Bengaluru.