Travail and trauma as medicos return

Shrivastav’s college is close to Poland’s borders and he was one of the very few to manage a flight booking on 21 February—days before Russia attacked Ukraine. Now, his parents want him to complete the first year at the university before exploring if the credits could be transferred to other universities in Europe. Even when Shrivastav is able to go back to Ukraine and attend physical classes, the parents are worried he may face racism.

