Tribal affairs ministry partners with Amazon for future engineer program

Tribal affairs ministry partners with Amazon for future engineer program1 min read . 07:41 PM IST
- Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the partnership between NESTS and Amazon will empower teachers and students in the field of digital education
NEW DELHI :National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will organize two-days’ face-to-face capacity building programme for EMRS teachers to implement Amazon Future Engineer Program in collaboration with the Learning Links Foundation (LLF), the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI :National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will organize two-days’ face-to-face capacity building programme for EMRS teachers to implement Amazon Future Engineer Program in collaboration with the Learning Links Foundation (LLF), the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said on Wednesday.
Speaking about the collaboration, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the partnership between NESTS and amazon will empower teachers and students in the field of digital education.
Speaking about the collaboration, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the partnership between NESTS and amazon will empower teachers and students in the field of digital education.
Munda added that in the present decade the initiative will help in initiating a digital communication with the people living in far flung areas. “The students of EMRS will benefit a lot from the Future Engineer Programme. It will serve as a stepping stone in creating Computer awareness for the tribal students of EMRSs."
In phase 1, a two-day face-to-face training workshop is held on 28-29 December 2022 at YMCA Auditorium, New Delhi. “One of the objectives is that Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) Program is being launched in around 54 EMRSs across 6 States namely, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana in schools having access to digital infrastructure including a computer lab and stable active internet connectivity," the ministry added.
Course modules will include Computer Science Fundamentals, Introduction to Coding, Logical Sequencing, Learning Loops, Block Programming using open secure source platforms like code.org, Class Chat Sessions to discuss tech space, different tech initiatives, etc.
“Modern Information Technology will enable early exposure to and bolster the preparedness of students for future careers in STEM education. Learning Links Foundation (LLF) is a philanthropic organization working for ‘Amazon Future Engineer Program’ that is unique in the area of computational skills training for students and teachers of EMRSs," the ministry added.