Business News/ Education / News/  Board Exam season kicks off today in three states; Students gear up for academic challenge

Board Exam season kicks off today in three states; Students gear up for academic challenge

Livemint

  • It is the time for board exams, with the commencement of state board examinations today in three distinct states across India: Tripura, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Today marks the beginning of the state board exams in three different states. (Representative Image)

It's the season for board exams, and today marks the beginning of the state board exams in three different states across India: Tripura, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Tripura

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is commencing its higher secondary or Class 12 board examinations on Friday and will continue until March 30.

The Class 12 exams will kick off with the English paper on March 1, followed by the Language Paper (Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo) on March 4, Chemistry and Political Science on March 6, Business Studies, Education, and Physics on March 9, Accountancy, Biology, and History on March 11, Mathematics and Philosophy on March 13, Economics on March 15, Psychology on March 18, Geography on March 20, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Statistics on March 22, Sociology on March 26, Computer Science and Music on March 28, and vocational subjects on March 30.

Maharashtra

For Maharashtra, the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in Pune is commencing the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) or Class 10th exams from March 1, 2024, at various centres throughout the state.

Moreover, these exams will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift running from 11:10 AM to 2:10 PM, and the second shift from 3:10 PM to 6:10 PM.Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu board's Class 12 examinations are set to begin on Friday. The first paper scheduled for today covers language subjects, followed by the English Paper on March 5.

Meanwhile, the exam session for Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 starts at 10:00 AM, with a 10-minute window provided for reviewing the question paper. Candidates then have five minutes, from 10:10 AM to 10:15 AM, to verify and fill out their student credentials on their answer sheets. The main exam session begins at 10:15 AM and concludes at 1:15 PM, giving candidates a total of 180 minutes or three hours to complete their exams.

The exam schedule was initially posted on the official website of the TN Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, at dge.tn.gov.in.

