The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release TS EAMCET 2022 result on Friday and the Telangana EAMCET scorecard will be announced and will be available on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The result will be available on eamcet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in. The qualifying marks for Agriculture and Medical stream will be same as Engineering stream in TS EAMCET.

TS EAMCET 2022 results: How to download rank card

Candidates need to visit the official site of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

After that click on TS EAMCET Result 2022 rank card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The candidate result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS ECET results manabadi: How to check

Visit the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

Click on TS ECET result link.

ECET results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ECET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

