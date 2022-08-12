TS EAMCET 2022 results: How to check, download Telangana EAMCET results

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release TS EAMCET 2022 result on Friday and the Telangana EAMCET scorecard will be announced and will be available on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The result will be available on eamcet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in. The qualifying marks for Agriculture and Medical stream will be same as Engineering stream in TS EAMCET.

