TS EAMCET 2024 registration starts today: Check exam dates, other details

The registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 has started on Monday. Candidates can fill out the TS EAMCET 2024 form on eamcet.tsche.ac.in till 6 April 2024.

TS EAMCET 2024: Exam dates The TS EAMCET is conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for 3 hours.

It will be conducted on May 9, 10, 11, and 12 this year. The TS EAMCET 2024 will be held in two shifts.

TS EAMCET 2024: Registration important dates Commencement of submission of online application- 26 February.

Last date for submission of online application without late fee- 6 April.

Correction of online application of TS EAMCET is- 8-12 April 2024

The last date for submission of online application with a late fee of ₹ 250 is 9 April.

250 is 9 April. The last date for submission of online application with a late fee of ₹ 500 is 14 April.

500 is 14 April. The last date for submission of the online application with a late fee of ₹ 2,500 is 19 April 2024.

2,500 is 19 April 2024. The last date for submission of online application with a late fee of ₹ 5,000 is 4 May 2024. TS EAMCET 2024: Admit card download Candidates can download the hall ticket from eamcet.tsche.ac.in on 1 May.

The TS EAMCET is held for admission to various undergraduate programmes in the colleges and universities of Telangana.

