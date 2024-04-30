TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024: TSCHE releases EAPCET admit cards. How to download and other details
Students who have applied for the entrance exams of undergraduate courses can download their admit cards from the council's official website, ie eapcet.tsche.ac.in. today.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) releasing the hall tickets or admit cards for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2024) in phased manner. Hall tickets for Agriculture and Pharmacy was released on Tuesday.