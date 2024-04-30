Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Education / News/  TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024: TSCHE releases EAPCET admit cards. How to download and other details
BackBack

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024: TSCHE releases EAPCET admit cards. How to download and other details

Livemint

Students who have applied for the entrance exams of undergraduate courses can download their admit cards from the council's official website, ie eapcet.tsche.ac.in. today.

Hall tickets for Agriculture and Pharmacy was released on Tuesday.Premium
Hall tickets for Agriculture and Pharmacy was released on Tuesday.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) releasing the hall tickets or admit cards for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2024) in phased manner.  Hall tickets for Agriculture and Pharmacy was released on Tuesday.

Students who have applied for the entrance exams of undergraduate courses in different streams including Engineering, Agriculture and Medical, etc can download their admit cards from the council's official website, ie eapcet.tsche.ac.in. today.

TS EAMCET hall ticket download 2024: Steps to follow

Follow the below mentioned steps to download, TS EAMCET admit card from official website.

  • Go to the official website of TSCHE, ie eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Check the homepage for TS EAMCET hall ticket direct link and click on it.
  • Enter your registration number and other details.
  • The TS EAMCET hall ticket option will appear on the screen.
  • Check your details and take out its print out for future reference.

The hall ticket for Engineering will be available for download on 1 May 2024.

TS EAMCET 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream is scheduled for May 9 and 10 and 11, 2024. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, the exam will be held on May 7 and 8.

The TS EAMCET, now called as TS EAPCET, is a crucial exam for students who are willing to pursue professional courses in engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test. The common entrance test has been conducted by the JNTUH on behalf of TSCHE.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue