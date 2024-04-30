The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) releasing the hall tickets or admit cards for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2024) in phased manner. Hall tickets for Agriculture and Pharmacy was released on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students who have applied for the entrance exams of undergraduate courses in different streams including Engineering, Agriculture and Medical, etc can download their admit cards from the council's official website, ie eapcet.tsche.ac.in. today.

TS EAMCET hall ticket download 2024: Steps to follow Follow the below mentioned steps to download, TS EAMCET admit card from official website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Go to the official website of TSCHE, ie eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Check the homepage for TS EAMCET hall ticket direct link and click on it.

Enter your registration number and other details.

The TS EAMCET hall ticket option will appear on the screen.

Check your details and take out its print out for future reference. The hall ticket for Engineering will be available for download on 1 May 2024.

TS EAMCET 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream is scheduled for May 9 and 10 and 11, 2024. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, the exam will be held on May 7 and 8.

The TS EAMCET, now called as TS EAPCET, is a crucial exam for students who are willing to pursue professional courses in engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test. The common entrance test has been conducted by the JNTUH on behalf of TSCHE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!