TS EAMCET 2024: TSCHE to release admit card today, know steps to download at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) issued will issue hall tickets or admit cards for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test on Monday, April 29.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2024) hall tickets or admit cards on Monday, April 29. Students who have applied for the entrance exams of undergraduate courses in different streams including Engineering, Agriculture and Medical, etc can download their admit cards from the council's official website, ie eapcet.tsche.ac.in. today.