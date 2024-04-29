The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2024) hall tickets or admit cards on Monday, April 29. Students who have applied for the entrance exams of undergraduate courses in different streams including Engineering, Agriculture and Medical, etc can download their admit cards from the council's official website, ie eapcet.tsche.ac.in. today.

Those students who haven't applied for the entrance exam, have the last chance to submit their form by May 1 with a late fee of ₹5,000. The TS EAMCET 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream will be held on May 9, 10 and 11. The exam will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

About TS EAMCET entrance exam

The TS EAMCET, now called as TS EAPCET, is a crucial exam for students who are willing to pursue professional courses in engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test. The common entrance test has been conducted by the JNTUH on behalf of TSCHE. The examination is a pre-condition for students to take admission into various professional courses offered in University and private colleges across Telangana in academic year 2024-25.

Top online course which require entrance test for students are in the field of business, marketing, programming languages, science, pharmacy, etc.

Direct link to download TS EAMCET admit card 2024

To download the admit card, students are required to visit the official website of TSCHE, ie ie eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET hall ticket download 2024: Steps to follow

Follow the below mentioned steps to download, TS EAMCET admit card from official website.

Go to the official website of TSCHE, ie eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Check the homepage for TS EAMCET hall ticket direct link and click on it. Enter your registration number and other details. The TS EAMCET hall ticket option will appear on the screen. Check your details and take out its print out for future reference.

