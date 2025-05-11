TS EAMCET Result 2025: Telangana TS EAPCET scorecard to be OUT today at 11 AM; steps to check at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), now officially called TS EAPCET, will be announced today, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

TS EAMCET Result 2025: Official website According to the official update, TS EAPCET 2025 rank cards will be released online at 11 AM on the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates should keep their hall ticket number and registration details handy for easy access.

TS EAMCET scorecard, candidates will find key personal and exam-related details including their name, gender, category, stream, marks secured, intermediate marks weightage, hall ticket number, application number, and registration ID. It is recommended that candidates carefully review all the information for accuracy upon accessing their results.

TS EAMCET Result 2025: Look at this year's candidates registration This year, 2,20,327 candidates registered for the engineering stream of TS EAMCET 2025, with approximately 2,07,190 appearing for the exam — resulting in an impressive attendance rate of over 94%. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 81,198 out of 86,762 registered candidates took the exam, reflecting a strong turnout.

TS EAMCET Result 2025: All you need to know about counselling TSCHE is expected to announce the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling schedule soon. The counselling will be conducted online in three rounds. Candidates will need to pay a processing fee, select their preferred courses and colleges, book a slot for certificate verification, and visit a designated help centre to complete the process.

(This is a developing story)